Four Windsor roads voted top 5 ‘worst’ in Southwestern Ontario: CAA

Four Windsor roads have been voted the top five “worst” in Southwestern Ontario.

The Canadian Automobile Association’s (CAA) “worst roads” list of 2022 was released Tuesday. Each year, CAA invites drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and transit riders to vote in the CAA Worst Roads campaign, citing which roads are in need of improvements.

The Windsor roads occupy places second through fifth, with Sarnia’s ‘Plank Road’ taking the top spot.

The south west region includes Chatham-Kent, Essex County and Lambton County.

Here’s how the ‘worst roads’ ranked:

Plank Road – Sarnia Lauzon Parkway – Windsor University Avenue West - Windsor Tecumseh Road East - Windsor College Avenue - Windsor

From now until April 21, CAA wants you to place your vote on its website.

The list is an advocacy campaign aimed at making roads safer, and helping government and citizens to make improvements to infrastructure.