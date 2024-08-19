Four drivers charged with alcohol-related offences over 22-hour period
Essex County OPP charged four drivers with impaired driving over in a 22-hour period this weekend.
On Saturday at 11:24 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a vehicle driving erratically on County Road 20. Officers located the vehicle in the Essex.
Upon speaking to the driver, the officer says they observed signs of alcohol consumption. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.
As a result, a 62-year-old Essex woman has been charged with:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Sept. 5, to answer to the charges.
A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.
On Aug. 18, at approximately 1:13 a.m., an officer was on patrol on County Road 46 in the Municipality of Lakeshore. A vehicle approached the officer from the rear and proceeded to pass the officer at a high rate of speed. The officer conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle.
Upon speaking to the driver, the officer observed signs of alcohol consumption. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.
As a result, a 33 year-old Essex resident has been charged with:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on August 29, 2024, to answer to the charge.
A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.
A few hours later on Sunday at 3:14 a.m., an officer was on patrol on County Road 42 in Lakeshore and observed a vehicle driving over the posted speed limit. The officer conducted a traffic stop
Upon speaking to the driver, the officer believed the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.
As a result, a 31-year-old Windsor woman has been charged with:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Aug. 28, to answer to the charges.
A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.
At 9:16 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on County Road 22 in the Town of Tecumseh.
The investigating officer located the vehicle and upon conducting a traffic stop, suspected the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was placed under arrest and taken into custody.
As a result, a 65-year-old Tecumseh woman has been charged with:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Aug. 30, to answer to the charge.
A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.
If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, by drug of alcohol, call police at 911 to report it.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals, embassies, some public servants withdraw from Ottawa Pride parade over pro-Palestinian stance
The Liberal Party of Canada is the latest major group to withdraw from the annual Ottawa Pride parade after organizers pledged solidarity with Palestinians in a statement earlier this month.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer defends charge of encouraging honking during protest
The lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber told a judge Monday that a court order banning honking in downtown Ottawa during the protest wasn't clear enough.
Blinken says Israel agrees to a U.S.-backed proposal for a ceasefire and calls on Hamas to do same
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that Israel has accepted a proposal to bridge differences holding up a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza, and he called on Hamas to do the same, without saying whether concerns cited by the militant group had been addressed.
Canadian among 6 missing after superyacht sinks in storm off Sicily; 1 dead
British tech magnate Mike Lynch and five other people were missing after their luxury superyacht sank during a freak storm off Sicily early Monday, Italy’s civil protection and authorities said. Lynch’s wife and 14 other people survived.
Canada's assisted-dying law faces constitutional fight for excluding mental disorder
A man who says he suffers from chronic and worsening mental health issues is among those launching a court challenge of the federal government assisted dying law, which excludes people suffering solely from a mental disorder.
The man turning jet planes into cool houses
Over time, Jon Kotwicki says he and his team are 'creating, you know, kind of our own little airport amusement park' in Wasilla, Alaska.
Canadian retail giant makes bid for 7-Eleven operator
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. could be on the verge of dominating the world's convenience store market after it offered to buy one of the sector's biggest players.
General Motors lays off over 1,000 salaried software, services employees
General Motors said Monday it is laying off more than 1,000 salaried employees at its software and service units worldwide.
Next payment for the Canada Child Benefit will land in bank accounts this week
Families can expect the next Canada Child Benefit payment to land in their bank accounts this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Tornado in Ayr, Ont., classified as an upper level EF1
An investigation from Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project has classified Saturday’s tornado in Ayr, Ont., as an EF1.
-
Waterloo Region residents asked to conserve water for a week during pipe repair
Residents in Waterloo Region are being asked to conserve water for approximately one week, starting Monday while an important water pipe is repaired.
-
Man injured in Cambridge shooting
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a man was hurt in a Cambridge shooting.
London
-
Murder victim's mother pushes for new law to keep repeat violent offenders behind bars
Matthew McQuarrie was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing Emerson Sprung to death, and burying him in a shallow grave in a Meaford, Ont. park in May 2020.
-
London Transit 'deeply regrets' weekend crash
The weather is believed to have played a factor in a crash involving a London Transit but on the weekend. According to London police, the investigation remains ongoing as to whether or not any other factors may have played a part in the crash.
-
Charges laid in London, Ont. drug bust
London police seized over $60,000 worth of drugs during a search warrant last week.
Barrie
-
Smoke from scrapyard fire blankets Barrie
Thick smoke has blanketed much of Barrie after a fire broke out at a scrapyard in central Barrie on Monday morning.
-
Overnight stabbing at Barrie plaza under investigation
Two men were injured in an incident that occurred at a Barrie plaza around Cundles Road East and Sperling Drive early Monday morning.
-
Fire in Caledon
Caledon Fire and Emergency Services are reporting an active fire at a residence in the area of Mayfield Road.
Northern Ontario
-
What a family lawyer says you should know before getting divorced
Sometimes, despite couples' best efforts to stay together, marriages come to an end far earlier than either party hoped or predicted. Here is some advice from Barry Nussbaum, a family lawyer who has counselled countless couples, about the details you don't want to neglect when getting divorced.
-
Sudbury police identify person found dead at Bell Park on July 31
In hopes that it will help their investigation, Greater Sudbury Police have released the name of a man who was found dead at Bell on July 31
-
Investigators looking for long-missing Michigan woman find human remains on husband's property
Investigators have discovered human remains during a search of property in southeastern Michigan that belongs to a man whose wife disappeared more than three years ago and is presumed dead.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
LCBO to carry bacon-flavoured vodka made in Sudbury, Ont.
A bacon-flavoured vodka designed specifically for a popular Canadian cocktail and made in Sudbury, Ont., is now being carried by the LCBO.
-
Four charged with drug, weapons and other offences after traffic stop in Espanola, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer noticed a strong smell of cannabis during a traffic stop Sunday in Espanola. Further investigation uncovered drugs and weapons.
-
Human case of West Nile virus confirmed in the Algoma District
After a crow tested positive for West Nile virus, Algoma Public Health says a human case has also been confirmed.
Ottawa
-
Here are the organizations withdrawing from Ottawa Pride this year
The number of organizations and leaders in Ottawa pulling out of Capital Pride events continues to grow in response to a statement the group made expressing solidarity with Palestinians last week.
-
Ottawa's new 3-item garbage limit begins Sept. 30: Here's what you need to know
In the biggest change to Ottawa's curbside waste policy since 2012, households will be limited to three items of curbside waste every two weeks starting Sept. 30.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer defends charge of encouraging honking during protest
The lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber told a judge Monday that a court order banning honking in downtown Ottawa during the protest wasn't clear enough.
Toronto
-
Toronto shatters record for the wettest summer season
Toronto has shattered records for the wettest summer season after a weekend of intense rain and windy weather.
-
Flooding in Toronto, southern Ontario in July caused more than $940M in claims: Insurance bureau
Flooding in Toronto and southern Ontario last month resulted in more than $940 million worth of insured damage, the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) announced Monday.
-
Toronto ferry had no written procedures for safe docking speed, other 'safety deficiencies': TSB report
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it found a number of safety deficiencies in its investigation into a Toronto ferry crash that injured 12 people two years ago.
Montreal
-
Montreal officials knew water main was 'vulnerable,' analysis still underway
Montreal officials are continuing their analysis to find out what led to a major water main break that caused immense flooding just under the Jacques Cartier Bridge.
-
News never stops: CTV Montreal sets up makeshift studio on Nun's Island after damaging water main break
CTV Montreal was forced to set up a makeshift studio on Nun's Island after a water main break caused water to flood into our building.
-
Star winger Laine and 2026 pick traded to Montreal Canadiens for defenceman Harris
The Montreal Canadiens have acquired star forward Patrik Laine and a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets for defenceman Jordan Harris.
Winnipeg
-
'It's frustrating': Winnipeg business trashed after repeated break-ins
A Winnipeg business owner wants something to be done after his office was broken into at least four times in the past two months.
-
First group of dogs ready for adoption after major seizure from Manitoba home
The first group of dogs – who were part of a seizure of over 130 pups from a home north of Winnipeg – are ready for adoption.
-
'Beatlemania was in full flight': When the Fab Four graced Winnipeg 60 years ago
On August 18, 1964, 60 years and one day ago, the Fab Four made an unscheduled stop in Winnipeg, drawing more than 1,000 fans to the airport.
Edmonton
-
Scheduled LRT work complete on Stony Plain Road, but road to stay closed
Stony Plain Road will be closed until the end of November so Marigold can complete extra work on the Valley Line West LRT.
-
Highway 16 fully open, Jasper not yet ready to welcome visitors
The roads heading into Jasper, Alta., are open, but officials say tourists won't be welcome in the Rocky Mountain town for the foreseeable future.
-
'Well-known' drug dealer arrested in Fort McMurray; $100K in drugs, cash seized
Police in Fort McMurray seized more than $100,000 worth of drugs and cash from three homes last week.
Calgary
-
'I was so worried': Calgary residents react to suspicious death
A suspicious death Friday evening in the northwest Calgary community of Carrington has community members concerned.
-
'Disaster': Alberta businesses panic as potential rail strike creeps closer
Local businesses and consumers are sounding the alarm as a nationwide rail strike looms.
-
Highway 16 fully open, Jasper not yet ready to welcome visitors
The roads heading into Jasper, Alta., are open, but officials say tourists won't be welcome in the Rocky Mountain town for the foreseeable future.
Regina
-
Fire alarm sees total evacuation of Regina's Cornwall Centre
No injuries were reported after the smell of smoke and haze forced the evacuation of Regina's Cornwall Centre Monday morning.
-
Sask. father found guilty of withholding daughter during pandemic to give sentencing submission in his own defence
Michael Gordon Jackson is scheduled to present arguments for sentencing as part of his own defence.
-
Regina City Council set to revisit Dewdney Avenue name change recommendation
Regina City Council is expected to revisit the ongoing debate around renaming Dewdney Avenue at its meeting this week.
Vancouver
-
B.C. film company fined $30K for flying drone too close to killer whales
The federal government has fined a Vancouver film company and its drone operator $30,000 for unlawful use of a drone to capture video of endangered killer whales off the British Columbia coast.
-
Rail strike could have an impact on Metro Vancouver drinking water
Officials at Metro Vancouver are working to secure more sodium hypochlorite (chlorine), as a potential rail strike could stall delivery of the chemical agent used to clean the area’s drinking water.
-
Driver who crashed into yard of Langford home failed breathalyzer, RCMP say
A driver who crashed through the fence of a West Shore home over the weekend failed a breathalyzer test at the scene, according to the RCMP.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. film company fined $30K for flying drone too close to killer whales
The federal government has fined a Vancouver film company and its drone operator $30,000 for unlawful use of a drone to capture video of endangered killer whales off the British Columbia coast.
-
Man arrested after bus driver slapped, spat on near Victoria
A 29-year-old man is in police custody following an alleged assault on a bus driver near Victoria.
-
B.C.'s top doctor reminds parents to get kids vaccinated before returning to school
British Columbia's provincial health officer is reminding parents and guardians to ensure their children are up to date on all their vaccines before heading back to school next month.
Atlantic
-
Sentencing hearing continues for youth charged in Halifax-area high school stabbings
The sentencing hearing for the youth charged with stabbing two staff members at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., resumed on Monday morning.
-
Search underway for missing kayaker at Halifax’s Long Lake Provincial Park
A search for a kayaker who went missing in Halifax on Sunday is underway.
-
N.S. man charged with attempted murder following weekend stabbing
A Nova Scotia man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a weekend stabbing.
N.L.
-
Hurricane Ernesto to swing south of Newfoundland, but it will bring heavy rain and high seas
Newfoundland has caught a lucky break with Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass south of the island, but the fast-moving storm will still bring a lot of rain in a short time overnight on Monday, Environment Canada says.
-
Do you know this missus? Newfoundland folklore archive hopes to give women their due
The project of the university's Folklore and Language Archive aims to find the first names of women who contributed remedies, recipes and local beliefs, but were only credited as a 'missus,' with their husband's last name and often his first name or initials.
-
Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass through Atlantic Canada, but may escape worst-case scenario: forecasters
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.