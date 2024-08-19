Four drivers charged with alcohol-related offences over 22-hour period

Essex County OPP charged four drivers with impaired driving over in a 22-hour period this weekend.

On Saturday at 11:24 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a vehicle driving erratically on County Road 20. Officers located the vehicle in the Essex.

Upon speaking to the driver, the officer says they observed signs of alcohol consumption. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 62-year-old Essex woman has been charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Sept. 5, to answer to the charges.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.

On Aug. 18, at approximately 1:13 a.m., an officer was on patrol on County Road 46 in the Municipality of Lakeshore. A vehicle approached the officer from the rear and proceeded to pass the officer at a high rate of speed. The officer conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle.

Upon speaking to the driver, the officer observed signs of alcohol consumption. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 33 year-old Essex resident has been charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on August 29, 2024, to answer to the charge.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

A few hours later on Sunday at 3:14 a.m., an officer was on patrol on County Road 42 in Lakeshore and observed a vehicle driving over the posted speed limit. The officer conducted a traffic stop

Upon speaking to the driver, the officer believed the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 31-year-old Windsor woman has been charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Aug. 28, to answer to the charges.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

At 9:16 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on County Road 22 in the Town of Tecumseh.

The investigating officer located the vehicle and upon conducting a traffic stop, suspected the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was placed under arrest and taken into custody.

As a result, a 65-year-old Tecumseh woman has been charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Aug. 30, to answer to the charge.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, by drug of alcohol, call police at 911 to report it.