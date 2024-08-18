Former WWE Champion appearing in Leamington for upcoming pro wrestling event

A former WWE Champion will be in Leamington, Ont. as part of an upcoming pro wrestling event being held in the town.

After putting on its inaugural event earlier this year, the Noble Champions Group is returning for its second show on Aug. 31 at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre.

NCG "Bad Temper" will feature eight matches, including appearances from former WWE Champion Raj Dhesi (f.k.a. Jinder Mahal), former TNA World Champion Tessa Blanchard, former WWE superstar Rohan Raja and Windsor wrestling legend "Irish" Bobby Clancy.

Tickets start at $40 and are available online.