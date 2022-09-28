Former CS Wind building sold, again

The former CS-Wind manufacturing building has changed hands — again.

In an e-newsletter the Senior Vice President of Windsor Commercial Real Estate announced the property has been sold.

However, Brook Handysides didn't mention who the new owner is or disclose how much the property was sold for — only that it's one door down from the new Stellantis/LG battery plant.

A Toronto company, Binscarth Holdings purchased the building in July 2019, following rumours of a plant closure starting two years earlier.

CS wind began manufacturing turbine towers in 2011 and employed 500 people at its peak.