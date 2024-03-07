Ford City 'suspicious' fire under investigation

The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is investigating fire in the Ford City area that has been deemed suspicious.

On Wednesday shortly after 1 p.m., officers responded to an active fire at a commercial property in the 2600 block of Metcalfe Street. An office trailer on the premises was engulfed in flames, and members of Windsor Fire and Rescue Services quickly extinguished the blaze.

The trailer was vacant and no one was physically injured in the incident.

Police say the fire caused about $70,000 in damages.

The cause of this incident remains undetermined, but the arson unit is treating the fire as suspicious. Surveillance footage shows an unknown person entering the property at approximately 12:45 p.m., approaching the trailer, and leaving roughly 15 minutes later. The footage does not provide a detailed image of the person.

Investigators urge residents and business owners in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for possible evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.