WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Footwear used as a weapon in Chatham-Kent: Police

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Charges have been laid in Chatham after a person used a boot as a weapon, according to police.

    Around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to a disturbance on Erie Street south in Merlin.

    When they got there, officers learned that a woman was in a verbal argument with a man, which escalated when the man allegedly threw a steel-toed boot at the woman.

    After further investigation, police said there were other past incidents of assault.

    The 39-year-old Chatham Kent man was arrested and charged with assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, break-and-enter and two counts of uttering threats.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News