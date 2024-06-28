Footwear used as a weapon in Chatham-Kent: Police

Charges have been laid in Chatham after a person used a boot as a weapon, according to police.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to a disturbance on Erie Street south in Merlin.

When they got there, officers learned that a woman was in a verbal argument with a man, which escalated when the man allegedly threw a steel-toed boot at the woman.

After further investigation, police said there were other past incidents of assault.

The 39-year-old Chatham Kent man was arrested and charged with assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, break-and-enter and two counts of uttering threats.