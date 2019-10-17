

CTV Windsor





WINDSOR -- The influenza vaccine is beginning to trickle out across Windsor-Essex.

The health unit reports two shipments of the flu vaccine have been transferred to medical professionals and health providers in the region.

The first shipment is for high risk individuals while the second is for health care providers like your family doctor or a nurse practitioner.

At the beginning of the month, Windsor Regional Hospital reported a delay in the arrival of the vaccinations.

The Public Health Agency of Canada co-ordinates purchases of the vaccinations. Officials blamed the delay on a shortage at the manufacturing level.

Health officials have predicted an earlier and stronger flu season, due to an increase in the number of influenza cases in Australia so far during the country's winter.

But Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says that hasn't panned out so far in Windsor-Essex.

"In the beginning of the season, I think the general message is be prepared, get your vaccine," says Ahmed. Then after a couple of months, once you see the cases, only then i can be able to comment if this is a bad season or if this is an okay season."

Erie Shores Healthcare has also reported an increase in the number of patients with flu-like symptoms.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is hosting its influenza clinic on Nov. 18.