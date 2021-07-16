WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital experienced flooding at both campuses following heavy rainfall Friday, closing its cardiac cath lab.

The cardiac catheterization lab at WRH’s Ouellette Campus will be closed until at least later on in the day Monday. The hospital says water impacted the basement and sub-basement where the cath lab area and equipment are.

No other patient services have been impacted.

“I want to thank our WRH team for once again responding to the flooding, cleaning it up and limiting patient impact,” president and CEO David Musyj said in a news release.

Any emergency patients who would normally receive treatment there will have to be diverted to other hospitals outside the region.

The hospital says patients scheduled for non-emergency cath lab procedures Friday and over the weekend will be notified.

The hospital is still assessing the number of impacted patients and is working to restore service to the unit as soon as possible.

In addition to the cath lab, patients and visitors will notice “significant water issues” in the parking garage at Ouellette campus. The hospital asks those arriving to follow instructions from security personnel while crew works to clear water from the main lever and basement.

Flood water is being cleared from the floors of various areas at both campuses.

The kitchens at both Met and Ouellette have been impacted. At Ouellette water is being cleaned up at the Medical Device and Reprocessing (MDRD) unit, the Bell building as well as the operating room area.

There is some water being cleared from the floors of the Met Campus Emergency Department, Diagnostic Imaging, Medical Day Care and the paediatric unit.

“Fortunately, all patient services continue in these areas,” the hospital says. “WRH continues to assess the current water concerns and will monitor for further impacts given the weather forecast for the next 24 hours.”