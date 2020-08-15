WINDSOR, ONT. -- The possibility of overnight southerly winds and a risk of thunderstorms on Sunday has the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority issuing a flood watch.

LTVCA issued the watch Saturday afternoon stating there could be a risk of shoreline damage, erosion and flooding all along the Lake Erie shoreline and a flood risk in Lake Erie communities such as Erie Shore Drive.

“Forecasts predict that this afternoon winds will switch to a more southerly direction and pick up speed in the evening. Forecasts suggest that from late this evening through tomorrow morning, the Lake Erie shoreline could see sustained wind speeds between 25 and 35 km/hr from a generally southerly direction,” the release states.

Sunday afternoon, forecasts are calling for winds to drop and switch to the west, moving north in the evening. Wave forecasts are calling for waves around 1 m in height Saturday evening and a risk of thunderstorms Sunday.

“Due to high lake levels, there is a risk that wave action could damage shoreline protection works and cause erosion all along the Lake Erie shoreline in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County, including along the high bluff areas,” LTVCA says. “Given the predicted southerly wind direction with possible speeds over 25 km/hr, flooding is possible along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent.”

The risk of heavy rain with thunderstorms could also cause flooding in low-lying shoreline areas along Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie.

LTVCA reminds people to take extra caution to avoid the shoreline should conditions get rough. There can be hazardous debris within the waves and the shoreline can get slippery.