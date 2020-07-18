WINDSOR, ONT. -- A flood watch is in effect for shoreline areas along western Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair.

Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority says forecasts are calling for moderate to strong winds overnight Saturday through Sunday evening leading to a risk of flooding and shoreline damage in shoreline communities on Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair.

There is also a risk of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.

A strong wind warning is in effect for both western Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair. The winds expected to pick up in the evening and could reach around 25 km/hr around midnight.

Throughout the day Sunday, the winds are predicted to be in the 30 to 35 km/hr range with gusts possible over 50 km/hr.

“Forecasts are predicting waves could reach 1 to 1.5 m in height on Lake Erie and 0.5 to 1 m on Lake St. Clair,” the release from LTVCA states.

The winds are expected to move west Sunday evening driving waves to the Lake Erie shoreline in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County.

This western wind may produce wave action that could damage shoreline protection works and cause erosion along the shoreline including in high bluff areas.

Shoreline damage and flooding on Lake St. Clair is also possible.

“If winds speeds are still up when the winds switch to the west or northwest, there could be flooding in the community of Lighthouse Cove as well,” LTVCA says.

In addition to waves and winds posing a flood risk, the thunderstorms could cause unexpected changes in wind and wave conditions as well as the heavy rain fall.

“Due to the high lake levels, water is not draining away properly from these shoreline areas, which can lead to greater impacts from thundershowers and prolong flooding,” the release states.

The LTVCA reminds people to take extra caution and avoid the shoreline should conditions get rough as the waves can be strong and cause a slippery shoreline. Hazardous debris within the waves can also post a safety risk.

Officials will continue to monitor the situation.