Flood watch added to rainfall warning for the region

A rainfall warning and severe thunderstorm watch are in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon, Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Rainfall in some areas could measure as much as 50 mm, with isolated areas receiving upwards of 75 mm.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is also possible.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has also ussued a flood watch for the region. It will remain in effect until 12 p.m. on

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy. Showers at times heavy beginning early this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local amount 40 to 50 mm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming east 30 this morning. High 22. Humidex 29

Tuesday Night: Showers ending this evening then clearing. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 17.

Wednesday: Sunny. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday: Sunny. High 26.

Friday: Sunny. High 27.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.