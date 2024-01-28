WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Flood warning issued from the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority

    Lower Thames Conservation
    Rainy weather prompts a renewed warning from the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority.

    A flood warning was issued as the Thames River continues to rise from Delaware down to Chatham.

    An additional 5-10 mm of rain has been forcasted for the next 24 hours.

    The Sixth Street backwater dam and pumping station in Chatham is now operational.

    Ice has now 'largely' cleared the Thames River.

    A warning of possible basement flooding along King Street in downtown Chatham was also issued due to high water levels.

    This advisory is in effect until Thursday.

     

