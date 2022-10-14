Flair Airlines extends Windsor flights to Montreal and Halifax
Flair Airlines is committing to continue regular flights out of the Windsor International Airport.
Flair has been flying two direct flights from Windsor each week - one to Montreal and the other to Halifax.
Those flights will continue and as of Dec. 1, Flair will offer a third flight.
In December, Flair will switch the Halifax route to land in Tucson, Ariz.
Mark Galvin, president and CEO for YQG says the Flair Airlines flights have been very well received and feedback has been positive.
“Flair has been embraced by the community and is an important partner for YQG,” says Galvin. We look forward to strengthening our partnership and see Flair as integral to our growth.”
Windsor Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Protest convoy truck noise caused hearing loss, woman tells Emergencies Act inquiry
A legally blind Ottawa woman says the loud and constant noise of the "Freedom Convoy" protest last winter left her with permanent hearing loss and mental-health problems.
Military eases vaccine mandate, presses ahead with discipline for unvaccinated troops
Defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre says the military will press ahead with plans to kick out dozens of unvaccinated troops despite changes to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' in London's National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction, but caused no discernible damage to the glass-covered painting.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
Police: Teen kills 2 in neighbourhood, 3 more along North Carolina greenway
A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighbourhood in North Carolina's capital city, then fled toward a walking trail, where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, police said Friday.
Musk's SpaceX says it can no longer pay for critical satellite services in Ukraine, asks Pentagon to pick up tab
Elon Musk's SpaceX has warned the Pentagon that it may stop funding critical satellite service in Ukraine unless the U.S. military kicks in tens of millions of dollars per month.
Beyond Meat executive who allegedly bit a man's nose will leave the company
Beyond Meat Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey is leaving the company after his recent arrest for assault.
New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
Federal disaster fund needs to prioritize preparation over recovery, climate expert says
With the increased frequency of extreme weather events, one climate expert says the federal disaster fund needs to invest in more prevention programs before vulnerable communities are hit with another emergency.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating after reports of four SUV’s stolen from Kitchener neighbourhood
Waterloo Regional Police Service’s (WRPS) Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team are investigating after several vehicles were reported stolen in Kitchener.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau stopping by Waterloo Region Friday
The Prime Minister of Canada will be in Waterloo Region for part of Friday to talk climate and green incentives.
-
Guelph, Ont. mother being forced out of apartment by landlord’s plans to renovate
A Guelph, Ont. mother and her six-year-old son could soon be forced out of their downtown apartment because the landlord wants to renovate. The landlord says those renovations will help the remaining tenants by improving security.
London
-
Woodstock mayoral candidates answer questions from the public
The current Mayor of Woodstock appeared at an all candidates meeting tonight in an effort to retain his post. Trevor Birtch joined four other mayoral candidates as they answered questions submitted by email from the public.
-
London voter says they received a previously marked ballot - city hall offers vague response
Social media has been buzzing this week about a claim made about the first day of advance voting in London’s municipal election.
-
London police investigating death in Kipps Lane apartment complex
London Police vehicles remained on scene at a Kipps Lane apartment complex into the afternoon after a man was found dead Thursday morning
Barrie
-
Police procession to bring fallen officers home heads to Barrie
A procession will be held this morning to bring home two South Simcoe Police Service officers killed in the line of duty.
-
Two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. home never drew their firearms, SIU says
The two police officers killed at a house in Innisfil, Ont., did not draw their firearms before being shot, the province's Special Investigations Unit says.
-
Condolence books for South Simcoe Police officers placed at Innisfil Town Hall
Condolence books have been placed at Innisfil Town Hall for the public to share their sorrow at the loss of two police officers who were killed in the line of duty Tues. Oct. 11, 2022.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay OPP looking for man who may be in southern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay are looking for a man wanted on assault and harassment charges and say he may be in southern Ontario.
-
North Bay city council candidate arrested twice Thanksgiving weekend
Only two weeks from the 2022 municipal election, a North Bay council hopeful and former deputy mayor is facing assault charges.
-
What we know about suspected Innisfil police killer Chris Doncaster
More details are emerging about the man suspected of killing two police officers at an Ontario home on Tuesday night.
Ottawa
-
'I found a hole in your budget': McKenney and Sutcliffe spar over campaign finances in CTV Ottawa debate
Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe sparred about campaign spending plans for the city of Ottawa during the CTV News Ottawa mayoral debate.
-
-
Final chance to vote in advance polls for Ottawa's municipal election
Polling stations will be open for Advance Vote Day 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today across the city of Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Autopsy set to take place for man killed in shooting that left two officers dead
Ontario's police watchdog says an autopsy for the 22-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that also left two police officers dead is set to take place today.
-
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson cheers on the Maple Leafs at home opener
Mega movie star and former professional wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson came to cheer on the boys in blue at Scotiabank Arena.
-
Procession takes bodies of officers killed in Innisfil shooting back to Barrie
The bodies of the two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil residence are being returned to Barrie in a procession Friday morning.
Montreal
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Quebec femicide
A 24-year-old Quebec man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his spouse whose body was found in a burned vehicle last month in Beauce, provincial police say.
-
Three-year Lafontaine Tunnel overhaul will make for 'slow and painful' South Shore commute
A monster overhaul of the Lafontaine Tunnel, scheduled to begin on Oct. 31, 2022 is expected to take three years and cause traffic headaches for South Shore commuters.
-
'We always hoped that this day would come': Quebec man charged 22 years after student's killing
A Quebec woman is breathing a sigh of relief after murder charges were finally laid in connection with the killing of her teenage daughter, Guylaine Potvin, 22 years ago. Marc-Andre Grenon, 47, of Granby, Que., was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the cold case, one day after Quebec provincial police arrested him in the cold case.
Atlantic
-
Patient discharged from Halifax hospital after threatening to jump off roof
The father of a 23-year-old man who struggles with addiction and mental health issues is speaking out over what he believes are significant gaps in mental health and addictions service in Nova Scotia.
-
Pressure grows in P.E.I. for public inquiry into Fiona preparations and response
Calls are growing for a public inquiry into how well Prince Edward Island's government and electrical utility were prepared for the ferocity of post-tropical storm Fiona, which left thousands without power for weeks.
-
N.S. legislation would require storm readiness by telecommunications companies
Nearly three weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona blasted through Nova Scotia, the provincial government has proposed legislation requiring telecommunications companies to be better prepared for major weather events.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg football coach charged with additional sexual offences: police
The Winnipeg Police Service has laid more charges against a Winnipeg football coach accused of sexually abusing students during the 1990s and 2000s.
-
Fire impacting access to Winnipeg's Weston School
Access to Winnipeg’s Weston School may be impacted on Friday morning due to an apartment building fire in the area.
-
Calgary
-
High inflation and recession risk will affect Calgary, Conference Board of Canada says
A new outlook on Calgary's economy for the rest of this year and into 2023 suggests that while the city is riding high on housing and retail figures, it will not escape challenges posed by high inflation and recession.
-
Calgary Flames end run of season-opening losses with 5-3 win over Colorado Avalanche
The Calgary Flames won their season opener for the first time in well over a decade with a 5-3 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary stays above seasonal through the weekend.
Calgary's weekend forecast; milder Saturday, warming Sunday.
Edmonton
-
Homicide of Alberta infant happened at day home, father says
The father of a seven-month-old baby who died in High Prairie, Alta., last week says his son, Oaklan Reid Cunningham, was at a day home when he died.
-
Brawl between high school students in Edmonton mall food court leaves 2 with tickets
Two teenagers were handed $500 tickets after a brawl in Londonderry Mall during the noon hour on Thursday.
-
Family flees home after fire breaks out next door, officials investigating reports of explosion
A family in northeast Edmonton was woken up in the middle of the night and told to leave their home because of a fire that started in an empty house next door.
Vancouver
-
'Quality is amazing': B.C. drought benefiting some farmers by extending harvest, reducing rot
British Columbia is enduring a record-breaking dry spell, but farmer Amir Mann says the drought is far preferable to other recent weather extremes.
-
Interpretation of COVID-19 travel rules leads to dispute between Air Canada, passengers
An airline has been ordered by a B.C. tribunal to pay two travellers about $775 after they were denied boarding because of the date of a positive COVID-19 test.
-
Wildfire smoke leads to hazy conditions, air quality advisory for parts of B.C.'s Fraser Valley
Wildfire smoke in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has prompted an air-quality advisory for parts of the region.