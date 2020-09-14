WINDSOR, ONT. -- Flags of remembrance have been raised at Windsor’s Assumption Park.

The Veterans Voices of Canada 'Flags of Remembrance' are meant to honour fallen soldiers and first responders.

Volunteers set up the flags over the weekend. Visitors are welcomed to visit the flags and think about the sacrifice of others.

COVID-19 is preventing ceremonies this year.

For the last four years, Windsor has joined other communities across the country which have set up similar memorials.

The flags are expected to come down Nov. 14.