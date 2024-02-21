Five people facing drug trafficking charges
Police have charged five southwestern Ontario residents after a joint drug trafficking investigation.
Members of the Lambton County OPP Community Street Crimes Unit and Walpole Island Police Service arrested the individuals on Feb. 15 during several traffic stops.
After conducting searches, incident to arrest, police seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine, ammunition, and distribution materials.
A 24-year-old Windsor resident has been charged with the following:
- Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.
A 25-year-old Wallaceburg resident has been charged with the following:
- Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and,
- Resist Peace Officer.
A 30-year-old Chatham resident has been charged with the following:
- Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.
A 34-year-old Wallaceburg resident has been charged with the following:
- Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (two counts),
- Possession of ammunition contrary to prohibition order,
- Transport ammunition in a careless manner and,
- Fail to comply with probation order.
A 32-year-old St. Clair Township resident has been charged with the following:
- Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (two counts),
- Transport ammunition in a careless manner and,
- Fail to comply with probation order.
Three suspects were held in custody for a bail hearing on Feb. 16. Two suspects were released and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice - Sarnia at a later date.
If you have information on this event or any other crime activity in the area, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Your call could make our communities safer for all. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
