Windsor

    • Five hour standoff in Kingsville, Ont. ends with arrests

    OPP are on scene of a multi-hour long standoff on Main Street in Kingsville, Ont. on Jan. 25, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) OPP are on scene of a multi-hour long standoff on Main Street in Kingsville, Ont. on Jan. 25, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
    Ontario Provincial Police said three people have been taken into custody after a standoff in Kingsville lasted more than five hours.

    It was at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday when neighbours said they first saw officers descend on the “usually quiet” neighbourhood — with OPP posting to social media shortly after.

    “The OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit is now on scene in response to a barricaded person at an address on Main Street in Kingsville,” police said.

    Area resident Jerry DeSanti was among the crowd still watching the drama unfold after 7 p.m.

    He told CTV News Windsor he saw a man inside the surrounded house brandish a weapon.

    “He was hanging out the window, threatening people, yelling at the cops, calling them names,” said DeSanti.

    “I think he had a pistol in his hand at one point…I saw the barrel of something,” he added.

    At approximately 7:10 p.m. officers breached the home, and took the occupants into custody.

    Officers on scene were not able to confirm whether all three would face charges, and what those charges might be.

    More information is expected in the days to come. 

