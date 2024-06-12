WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Firefighters put out blaze on Ouellette Avenue

    Windsor firefighters responded to a fire on Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Kathie McMann/AM800 News) Windsor firefighters responded to a fire on Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Kathie McMann/AM800 News)
    Windsor firefighters responded to a fire on Ouellette Avenue early Wednesday morning.

    Crews were called to the 1500 block of Ouellette, near Hanna Street, around 3 a.m.

    The fire is out and the cause is under investigation.

    There is no word on injuries or damage.

    ~ With files from AM800 News.

