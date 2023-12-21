Firefighters make quick work of east Windsor house fire

Windsor fire crews quickly snuffed out a house fire in the city’s east end late Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 9300 block of Little River Road at around 11:30 p.m.

Crews were able to quickly get the fire out, and began conducting ventilation.

Fire officials say the blaze was caused by careless disposal of smoking materials.

The fire caused about $500 in damage and no one was displaced as a result, officials say.