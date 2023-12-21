WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Firefighters make quick work of east Windsor house fire

    Windsor fire crews on scene of a blaze in the 9300 block of Little River Road in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/X) Windsor fire crews on scene of a blaze in the 9300 block of Little River Road in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/X)

    Windsor fire crews quickly snuffed out a house fire in the city’s east end late Wednesday night.

    Firefighters responded to the fire in the 9300 block of Little River Road at around 11:30 p.m.

    Crews were able to quickly get the fire out, and began conducting ventilation.

    Fire officials say the blaze was caused by careless disposal of smoking materials. 

    The fire caused about $500 in damage and no one was displaced as a result, officials say. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News