Fire rips through former Mission Thrift Store building

Windsor fire officials are investigating after a blaze broke out at a commercial building on Giles Boulevard.

Crews responded to the upgraded working fire at the former thrift store warehouse in the 300 Block of Giles East Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials warned nearby residents that smoke is travelling toward the Howard and Parent avenues. Crews are working in the area and residents are asked to close their windows and turn off their furnaces to stop smoke intake.

Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 300 Block of Giles East in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)

Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 300 Block of Giles East in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor)

Upgraded working fire in the 300 Block of Giles E. Stay clear of the area. *MC — Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) March 29, 2023

The roof of the building caved in as a result of the blaze and fire crews' efforts. The has since been extinguished and officials are now investigating.

Giles between McDougall and Highland was temporarily closed as crews worked. Police say the area has since reopened.

Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 300 Block of Giles East in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor) Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 300 Block of Giles East in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor)

Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 300 Block of Giles East in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor)

Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 300 Block of Giles East in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor)