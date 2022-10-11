Fire Prevention Week events and activities in Windsor-Essex
Fire departments in Windsor and Essex County are hosting a variety of events and activities to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week.
It runs from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15.
This year’s theme, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape TM,” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes (or even less) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at the National Fire Protection Association.
WINDSOR
The Windsor Fire and Rescue Services encourages all residents to embrace the 2022 Fire Prevention Week theme.
“It’s important to plan and practice a home fire escape,” said Windsor Fire Chief Stephen Laforet. “Everyone needs to be prepared in advance so they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different. Have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults, and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure that someone will help them”
Fire Prevention Week Activities:
• Oct. 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Children’ s Safety Village, 7911 Forest Glade Drive – Kick-off BBQ: activities for kids, Sparky the fire mascot, and truck tours with fire prevention staff on site to answer all your fire safety questions.
• Oct. 12 – Open House 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., at all Fire Stations
- #1 815 Goyeau Street
- #2 3121 Milloy Street
- #3 2750 Ouellette Avenue
- #4 2600 College Avenue
- #5 2650 Northwood Street
- #6 1687 Provincial Road
- #7 1380 Matthew Brady Boulevard
• Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Devonshire Mall, 2100 Howard Avenue and Tecumseh Mall, 7654 Tecumseh Road East – Fire safety booths inside, fire safety materials and giveaways.
• Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Devonshire Mall and Tecumseh Mall – Fire safety booths inside, and fire trucks outside for tours and demonstrations.
• Ongoing Fire “Safety Rocks” campaign, encouraging everyone to paint rocks with a fire safety message and place them throughout the community.
To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Windsor, please visit WindsorFire.com or call Windsor Fire during regular business hours at 519-253-6573 or follow on Twitter @Windsorfire1.
LASALLE
LaSalle Fire Department Open House:
Friday, Oct. 14, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m
Saturday, Oct. 15th, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Come check out the Fire Trucks, meet our Firefighters and enjoy some fun games. Please park at the LaSalle Civic Centre.\
LAKESHORE
The Lakeshore Fire Department will open its doors on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in celebration of Fire Prevention Week.
The family-friendly Open Houses, to take place at all five Lakeshore fire stations from 6p.m. to 8:30p.m., will give visitors the opportunity to learn important fire prevention and home safety tips, meet local firefighters, and check out fire trucks and equipment.
“Fire Prevention Week serves as an important reminder of the small things that people can do to make their homes safer,” said Lakeshore Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Pulleyblank. “We are also excited to welcome visitors of all ages to learn from our talented and knowledgeable firefighters.”
During that week, Lakeshore firefighters will hit the road for a day-long parade to all 10 grade schools within the municipality. Students will have the opportunity to learn the sounds of fire safety and interact with firefighters from a safe distance.
Stay tuned to Lakeshore’s social media accounts throughout the week for links to fire prevention resources, activities, and more.
More information about Lakeshore’s Fire Prevention Week activities will also be posted to Lakeshore.ca/FPW.
Lakeshore Fire Department Station Locations:
- Station 1 - 1031 County Road 22, Emeryville
- Station 2 - 1465 Lakeshore Road 203, Maidstone
- Station 3 - Headquarters - 592 St. Charles Street, Belle River
- Station 4 - 2095 County Road 31, Ruscom
- Station 5 - 6400 Main Street, Comber
ESSEX
This year, Essex Fire and Rescue Services is encouraging families to ‘Plan Your Escape’ by developing a home fire escape plan with everyone in your household.
“In a fire, you may have only seconds to safely escape your home.” said Fire Chief Rick Arnel. “This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign is all about planning your escape to ensure that you, and your family, are prepared in case of an emergency.”
Lakeshore Fire Station Open House
In support of Fire Prevention Week, the Town of Essex would like to invite all residents to an Open House at all three fire stations on Oct. 12, 2022. This free public event runs from 5:30p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is aimed at raising public awareness about fire prevention by inviting residents to meet local firefighters, check out their trucks and equipment, and ask questions about smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, home escape plans, and any other fire-related concern. Hotdogs and drinks will be provided.
For more information call Essex Fire and Rescue Services at 519-776-7132.
