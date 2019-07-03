Fire investigated at four-plex on Pelissier Street
Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Pelissier in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, July 3, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
An investigation is underway after a fire on Pelissier Street.
Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Pelissier near Pine Street on Tuesday night.
Fire could be seen in the second-floor unit of a four-plex.
One person was treated for minor smoke inhalation.
A Windsor police cruiser was on scene Wednesday morning.
Officials are still determining the origin and cause.