OPP release names in death investigation in Harrow

Essex County OPP have released the names of four family members in an ongoing death investigation in Harrow.

The deceased, all from Harrow, have been identified as:

Carly Walsh, 41 years old

John Walsh, 42 years old

Madison Walsh, 13 years old

Hunter Walsh, eight years old

Police say they were all members of the same family. The circumstances that led to the individuals' deaths remain under investigation.

Hundreds of people turned out for a vigil Sunday evening in Harrow. Friends remembered the mother as a pillar of the community during a vigil at the Harrow Soccer Complex, with one speaker referencing how important she was to Harrow Minor Soccer. Friends of a Harrow family of four, who were found dead on Jun. 20, lay flowers along the fence at Harrow Soccer Complex during a vigil three days later. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Officers say while the cause of death cannot yet be confirmed, investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety.

Essex OPP began the investigation on June 20, after receiving a request to check on the well-being of a person at the home, which led to the discovery of the deaths.

The investigation by the Essex County OPP Crime Unit continues under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services, and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.