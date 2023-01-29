Fire destroys LaSalle, Ont. home overnight

No one was home at the time of a house fire which started at 3 a.m. on Sunday.

LaSalle Fire Service Chief Ed Thiessen said by the time crews arrived at 1077 Reaume Rd. the house was “fully involved” so they had to fight the fire from the outside.

As of noon Sunday, firefighters were still pouring water on hot spots inside the three-level house.

“We have dressers from the top floor all the way down in the basement,” Thiessen said.

Because of the damage, Thiessen said it will take some time to determine how the fire started, so it remains under investigation.

Thiessen estimates the damage is at least $400,000 and the family that lives here will be displaced as the home will need to be completely rebuilt.

No firefighters were injured while battling the house fire.