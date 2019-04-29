Fire crews battle two fires on Parkwood Avenue
File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 6:26AM EDT
Firefighters are on scene at Parkwood Avenue for two house fires.
Windsor Fire first reported the fires around 5:30 a.m. saying the first fire began with a vehicle fire in 2200 block that then extended to two homes on either side of the vehicle.
As of 6 a.m. fire was extinguished in one house but crews were still battling an attic fire in the other home.
The cause of the fire will be under investigation. A damage estimate has not yet been determined.