

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Fifteen people were injured Thursday night when two men entered an Indian restaurant in Mississauga, Ont., and detonated what police described as an improvised explosive device.

Peel Region police said they received a call about the explosion in the Bombay Bhel restaurant, located in a plaza near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue, just after 10:30 p.m.

"There were two individuals seen entering and detonating the device and two individuals that were seen fleeing the restaurant," Const. Iryna Yashnyk told reporters at the scene.

Three people suffered critical injuries, Peel Region paramedic Joe Korstanje told The Canadian Press.

"We transported three of them to trauma centres in what I would say is critical condition just from blast injuries," he said.

The remaining 12 victims suffered what Korstanje described as minor and superficial injuries, although Yashnyk said police were "still assessing the extent of injuries."

Yashnyk said police are looking for the two suspects.

"We're looking to speak to the individuals seen fleeing the area and looking for the public's assistance in identifying them," she said.

Police have released a photo of the two men entering the restaurant.

One suspect is described as being in his mid-20s, with light skin and a stocky build, wearing dark blue jeans and a baseball cap with light grey peak. The second has fair skin with a thin build and was wearing faded jeans, a grey T-shirt with dark-coloured skate shoes.

The image released by police shows both men with dark hoodies pulled over their heads and their faces covered.

The front doors of the restaurant were shattered but intact. Police said the plaza would be sealed off all night.

Andre Larrivee, who lives in a nearby condominium building, said he was watching television and heard an explosion.

"It was really loud," he said, comparing the noise to an electric generator that had exploded at a nearby construction site recently.

Other people who were shopping in neighbouring stores - and waiting for their vehicles to be released from behind the police tape - also reported hearing a loud explosion.

Hours after the incident, the Indian consulate in Toronto tweeted it had opened a helpline for those seeking assistance following the explosion.

- With files by Alan Black in Toronto