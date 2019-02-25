

Windsor police have charged three people after a fraud investigation at a local car dealership.

Officers in the Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation earlier this month regarding a report of a possible fraud at a car dealership located in the 9000 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Police say further investigation revealed a suspect used a fraudulent driver's licence to arrange a vehicle purchase.

Officers determined the vehicle was being delivered on Feb. 14 at which time the transaction was set to be completed with the suspect.

Through investigation, officers believed other suspects were also involved.

Officers from the Financial Crimes Unit, Property Crimes Unit, and Emergency Services Unit all attended the car dealership on Feb. 14.

The suspect went to the car dealership and at approximately 5:30 p.m. was arrested without incident.

A vehicle associated to the suspect was also located and stopped in the area. Two other suspects found inside the vehicle were arrested without incident.

Isabel MacLellan,18, from Toronto, is charged with fraud over $5,000, uttering a forged document x 2, identity fraud, identity theft and false pretenses.

Cynthia Leid, 31, from Brampton, is charged with fraud over $5,000 and identity theft.

Deandre Roache, 28, from Toronto, is charged with fraud over $5,000.

For more information on identity theft and fraud please visit:http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/fraud-escroquerie/types/identity-identite/index-eng.htm

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.