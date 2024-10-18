WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Fencing being installed at Jackson Park for Bright Lights Windsor setup

    Bright Lights Windsor Phase 2 adjustments. (Source: City of Windsor) Bright Lights Windsor Phase 2 adjustments. (Source: City of Windsor)
    The next phase of work is starting at Jackson Park to get it ready for its annual holiday display.

    Preparations and equipment installations for Bright Lights Windsor are already underway.

    The following additional adjustments are taking place at Jackson Park starting Oct. 21:

    Additions to the perimeter fencing will be installed enclosing the west side of the park running along the Ouellette Avenue/Tecumseh Road intersection to the Ouellette overpass and will block off the west side of the pathway that runs by the replica warplanes monument.

    These changes are in addition to the first phase of adjustments that began earlier this month.

