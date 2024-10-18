WINDSOR
Windsor

    Warning issued after rise in break-ins and thefts from vehicles

    Windsor police are warning the public about an increase in break-ins and thefts from vehicles.

    Officers are reminding residents to lock car doors and keep belongings out of sight.

    “Always remember to lock your doors and store your belongings out of plain sight. Stay mindful and keep your property safe from thieves,” said police in a post on social media on Friday.

