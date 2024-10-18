WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Road closures expected Sunday for Detroit Free Press Marathon

    Thousands race across the border in the Detroit Free Press Marathon in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Oct.15, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) Thousands race across the border in the Detroit Free Press Marathon in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Oct.15, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    The Windsor police is reminding the public of some road closures on Sunday for the annual Detroit Free Press Marathon.

    From 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., the following road closures will apply:

    Huron Church road from Ambassador Bridge to Riverside Drive

    Riverside Drive from Huron Church Road to Goyeau Street

    Goyeau Street from Riverside Drive to Park Street

    Park Street from Goyeau Street to Ouellette Avenue

    The Ambassador Bridge will also be closed from approximately 6:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

    The roads will reopen at 10 a.m.

    More details are available on the Ambassador Bridge’s website

