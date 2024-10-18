Road closures expected Sunday for Detroit Free Press Marathon

The Windsor police is reminding the public of some road closures on Sunday for the annual Detroit Free Press Marathon.

From 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., the following road closures will apply:

Huron Church road from Ambassador Bridge to Riverside Drive

Riverside Drive from Huron Church Road to Goyeau Street

Goyeau Street from Riverside Drive to Park Street

Park Street from Goyeau Street to Ouellette Avenue

The Ambassador Bridge will also be closed from approximately 6:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The roads will reopen at 10 a.m.

More details are available on the Ambassador Bridge’s website.