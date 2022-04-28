Female fight: 1,280 new cancer diagnoses in Windsor-Essex women in 2021

There has been 1,280 new cancer diagnoses in Windsor-Essex women in 2021.

Friends, family and supporters can help them battle back by buying a lock.

The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation (WCCF) has launched their fifth annual “Lockout Cancer” campaign.

Throughout the month of May, donors can purchase a vintage lock which will be placed in the Healing Garden at the end of the month.

"100 per cent of funds raised from our Lock Out Cancer campaign will remain local,” says Houida Kassem, executive director of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

“This campaign funds initiatives that reduce wait times, provides added comfort, and helps keep more patients close to home while receiving treatment,” says Kassem.

The money raised in 2021 will help support programs like “Robes for Radiation” and RENEW, which is an educational series about life after cancer.

Plus the money will help purchase wigs and surgical equipment.

Every year, the campaign highlights the cancer journey of five local women.

One of this years’ ambassadors is Brooke Spitse, an employee of WCCF. Spitse was on maternity leave when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I guess you could say my son saved my life,” Spitse told the audience during the campaign launch Thursday.

Spitse says she noticed a lump and assumed it had to do with breast-feeding. But when it didn’t go away after quitting breast-feeding, that’s when she was diagnosed with cancer and became a patient at the cancer centre.

Now Spitse finds herself using the equipment she helped raise money for.

“The government doesn’t fund those little things that just make you feel warm during treatment,” says Spitse. “I sat in a chair last week at chemo, that had heat and massage in it!”

“Those things all make a difference. I promise they do,” says Spitse.

Lockout cancer starts May 1 and runs all month before concluding on May 29, with a special ceremony where all donors will be invited to place their lock on the wall outside the cancer centre.

On their website, you’ll find the other stories of the other ambassadors: Dana DiCarlo-Stevens, Karma Jasey, Ashley Sarros and Stephanie Giacalone.

Donors can also purchase exclusive jewellery, featuring Swarovski Crystals by clicking here: Lock Out Cancer - Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.