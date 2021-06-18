WINDSOR, ONT. -- Fellow boaters helped to rescue three people from Lake Erie after their vessel sunk Friday afternoon.

Leamington Fire Chief Andrew Baird told AM800 a mayday was sent out around 1 p.m. near Kingsville.

Two private boats were nearby and pulled the three from the water, getting them to safety before first responders arrived to the scene, Baird said.

Kingsville fire crews and a Canadian Coast Guard helicopter were called in to assist.