WINDSOR, ONT. -- After many extensions, the third shift at Windsor Assembly Plant will officially be winding down.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles gave Unifor the mandatory 13 weeks notice to end the third shift at the minivan plant.

That means about 1,500 people will be out of work at the plant by June 29, 2020.

“This decision comes as the company works to align volumes with demand while phasing out production of the Dodge Grand Caravan at the end of May,” says FCA spokesperson LouAnn Gosselin. “The company will make every effort to place indefinitely laid off hourly employees in open full-time positions as they become available based on seniority and will offer retirement packages to eligible employees.”

The shift was initially slated to disappear Sept. 30, 2019, but the automaker extended that timeline due to demand in fleet sales.

With files from CTV Windsor’s Melanie Borrelli.