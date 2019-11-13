WINDSOR -- The third shift at Windsor Assembly Plant will be extended until March 31, 2020, according to the union representing more than 6,000 hourly workers at the plant.

The third shift was originally scheduled to be shut down on Sept. 30, but demand for fleet sales extended that timeline until the end of 2019. Today’s announcement will keep the plant running 24 hours a day until the end of the first quarter next year, says the union.

"The company will review the business case for maintaining the third shift on a month-to-month basis going forward," reads a Tweet from Unifor Local 444.

The Plant is known for its minivans, producing both the Chrysler Pacifica and the Dodge Grand Caravan.

The company has not provided and details of the extension.

More to come…