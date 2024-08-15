Fatal motorcycle crash near Kingsville

One person has died following a motorcycle crash in Ruthven,

Around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to the call for a single-vehicle crash on County Road 34 near County Road 45 in Ruthven.

According to police, a 64-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team members are assisting with the investigation and are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with information is urged to contact Kingsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.