Fatal motorcycle collision closes section of E.C. Row

Windsor police say a motorcyclist has died following a collision on the E.C. Row Expressway at Dougall Avenue.

Police say the crash took place around 6:57 p.m. on Wednesday.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Traffic is being diverted at the Dougall off-ramp and the eastbound on-ramp is currently closed.

Police tell CTV News the reconstruction team is on their way to the scene to try to determine what happened.

Police are asking drivers to use an alternate route until further notice.