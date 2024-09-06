Windsor mom frustrated with bus delays

A series of bus delays are highlighting the challenges faced by students in Windsor-Essex with special needs.

Michelle Birch has 16-year-old twin boys and they are both on the Autism Spectrum.

She told CTV News their return to school at Walkerville Collegiate Institute on Tuesday was marred by a bus she said, that didn’t show up.

They teens are enrolled in the ‘skills to enhance personal success’ program, also known as the ‘STEPS’ program.

Birch says the next day, the bus did arrive, but it was hour late both to and from school.

The bus company, First Students, said a substitute driver is learning the routes, meanwhile, Birch is calling for the company to do better.