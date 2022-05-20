Family still trying to pay for burial costs two months after cyclist killed on Windsor street

The family of Ken McEldowney has organized a fundraiser for this Sunday to help pay for a headstone and burial fees.

“He didn't have life insurance,” said step-daughter Crystal Miotto. “We don't really have the funds ourselves to continue paying so much out of pocket.”

McEldowney was struck by a vehicle on Wyandotte Street West near Caron Avenue just before midnight on Friday, March 25. The 58-year-old died the next day in hospital.

His family members told CTV News Friday, McEldowney had previously been hit by vehicles while riding his bike around Windsor. They assumed he could survive his injuries this time, but they said hospital personnel told them the injuries were unsurvivable.

“If you needed anything, you call him (McEldowney) and he would come and help,” said one of McEldowney’s nieces. “My little one always says ‘Mommy, I miss Uncle Kenny, I miss Uncle Kenny.’ That breaks my heart.”

The family said the community response to an online fundraiser, organized in the days after McEldowney’s death, was “heart-warming.”

The community raised $6,000 for the funeral expenses, but now the family is trying to come up with the $3,400 to pay for his burial and a headstone.

The event is Sunday, May 22 between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. at The Moose Lodge at 777 Tecumseh Road West in Windsor.

Tickets are $25 for adults, and $15 for kids under age 13. Kids under five are free.

The family plans to have more than 30 raffle prizes.

Two of them, a bike and a scooter, were donated by Bike Windsor-Essex.

“It was awful to hear about this tragedy,” said executive director Lori Newton. “You just feel for the family. You feel for the individual who's lost their (life). That shouldn't be happening on our streets.”

Police have charged Kelsey Barkovsky, 28, in connection with McEldowney’s death.

Her charges include impaired driving causing death and leaving the scene of an accident.