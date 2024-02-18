Family Day 2024: Here's what's open and closed in Windsor — and some fun things to do

Monday, Feb. 19 is Family Day in Ontario, and while some people will receive the statutory holiday off work and school, others might not.

With this in mind, it can be tough to know what stores and city services will be opened that day, so here’s a comprehensive list of what’s open and closed in Windsor on Family Day.

Grocery stores

Most grocery stores will remain open on Family Day, but some stores may be operating on reduced hours. For specific hours, call ahead or check the store’s website.

LCBO and The Beer Store

All LCBO stores and all Beer Store locations will be closed on Feb. 19.

Pharmacies

Pharmacies will remain open on Family Day, but some stores may be operating on holiday hours. For specific hours, call ahead or check the store’s website.

Schools and universities

Because Family Day is a provincial holiday, all schools in the area and the University of Windsor will be closed.

Banks

All banks will be closed on the Family Day holiday.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Family Day. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be closed.

Windsor Public Library

The Central, Riverside and Budimir branches will be open on Family Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All other branches will be closed.

Garbage and recycling collections

There will be no residential collection services on Feb. 19. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one day.

Public drop-off and household chemical waste depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed on Feb. 19.

Parks and recreation

Community centres, customer care centres and arenas will be closed on Feb. 19, except for any already-booked rentals or events and the H4 program.

The Gino & Liz Marcus Community Complex will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for a free "Mat-tacular Minis" drop-in program.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4)

The day program at 400 Wyandotte St. E. (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., seven days a week, including Feb. 19, 2024.

Parking enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Feb. 19, 2024. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Feb. 19. The contact centre will reopen on Feb. 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed on Mondays and will therefore be closed on Feb. 19, 2024.

THINGS TO DO FOR FAMILY DAY

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be open during two windows of timing, in celebration of its 10th anniversary: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Youcan the Toucan will be there for a birthday cake cutting at 10:30 a.m., and local celebrity mascots will also be on hand to help us celebrate as special guests.

In addition to the traditional cake cutting, visitors can have their picture taken with Ariel the Mermaid and Spiderman; indulge in complimentary cupcakes, generously sponsored by Zehrs; and warm up with free hot chocolate and coffee, courtesy of Tim Hortons while supplies last.

Tickets are available online for $10.

Windsor Express Family Day game and activities

The Windsor Express announced a day of free family-friendly fun and activities on Feb. 19. Express tip-off against the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans is at 2 p.m., with doors opening at the WFCU Centre at 1 p.m. Tickets are still needed.

Family Day in the Town of Essex

The Town of Essex invites residents to explore Agricultural Roots Essex

Each year, the Town of Essex celebrates the history, culture, and traditions of the region during Heritage Week.

As part of this annual celebration, the Town of Essex is is hosting a number of Heritage Week activities, scheduled to take place from February 19 to February 23.

This year, the theme is "Through the Grapevine: An Exploration of Essex's Agricultural Roots," highlighting the vibrant agricultural history that has shaped the identity of the Town of Essex.

Throughout the week, various engaging events and activities will be held, including:

Feb. 19 to 25: Free admission to the Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village. (Families are invited to enjoy crafts activities and breakfast or lunch at the 50s diner on Feb. 19.)

Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Feb. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.: the Essex County Steam and Gas Engine Museum will be open and offering free tours and wagon rides. Hot dogs, pop, chips and smores will also be available for five dollars.

Free family skate in Tecumseh

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie is hosting a free family skate at the Tecumseh Arena on Monday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p m.

Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society celebrates families for Family Day

Through the generosity of several local businesses/organizations, Family Day will be a special time for families who receive services from the Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society (WECAS).

Co-operators; Team Goran RE/MAX Care Realty; LendCity Mortgage; and Sobeys St. Clair Beach, and have joined forces to provide 1,200 bags filled with groceries for families supported by the WECAS.

Volunteers will fill the bags from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sobeys on 19 Amy Croft Drive.

Monetary donations can also be made towards 'Food For Families' using this link.

Family Fun Day in Leamington

LakePoint Family Church, with the support of the Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Foundation and other sponsors, will host a fun day for families at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreational Centre on 525 Essex Road 14 in Leamington from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities include skating, swimming, bouncy castles and gym time, along with hot chocolate and refreshments.

Activity bags for caring and sharing

As a result of a donation from the Solcz Family Foundation, 150 families will receive a Family Day Activity Kit. The kit includes activities that promote the premise of families, learning, playing, and strengthening relationships as they share activities together.

Crafts, baking, and recreation are some key components of the kits.

Spend Family Day at the Chatham-Kent Public Library

Visit CKPL’s Chatham Branch as a family to Race to Hogwarts on Feb. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Compete in a life-size Candy Land experience. All ages are welcome.