Extracurricular activities getting closer at public school board

Windsor, Ont. -

Extracurricular activities are moving ahead in the Greater Essex County District School Board.

The board issued a letter to parents on Monday outlining that extracurricular activities will be available for students, officials and volunteers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit had put a pause on all extracurricular activities to start the school year, but then determined they would be permitted with policies in place.

“In order to participate in an extracurricular activity, students in grade 7 through 12 will be required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to participation,” states the letter.

Students must complete a COVID vaccination form with vaccination receipts from the Ontario COVID-19 Vaccination Portal.

School will inform students about available extracurricular activities throughout the school year.

The Windsor-Essex County Secondary Schools Athletic Association (WECSSA) is still determining which sports will be able to proceed.

The statement says the timeline will be based on the amount of time left in the season, on the number of students eligible to take part, and the number of coaches available.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board sent a letter home to parents on Friday, indicating that fully vaccinated students can also return to extracurricular activities soon. No specific date has been set.