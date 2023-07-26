Extensive damage, thousands without power following storm

A severe thunderstorm that ripped through the region downed a tree which fell onto a house in Harrow, Ont. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor) A severe thunderstorm that ripped through the region downed a tree which fell onto a house in Harrow, Ont. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver