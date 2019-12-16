WINDSOR -- The City of Windsor has officially shortlisted the Windsor Express and the YMCA and their attempt to revitalize the area around Windsor Arena.

The Express tell CTV News they were contacted by the city and told they were shortlisted.

An official with the YMCA says they have also heard from the city and have been in regular contact with the Express throughout the process.

Express officials say they are excited to continue moving forward and have been told the city will contact them with further questions.

“There were some obvious synergies from the proposals that would make sense for both parties to come to the same spot, have a conversation on how they would share some of the operating expenses,” says Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens. “So I think we have to get the numbers in front of us. Council doesn't have that yet. Administration has to do that work which will likely happen early in the new year.”