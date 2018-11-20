

A car dealership in Windsor’s east end has been sold.

John Chisholm has sold Rose City Ford on Tecumseh Road East near Jefferson Blvd to AutoCanada Inc.

"We are very excited to acquire our first Ford dealership, an acquisition that will advance our strategy of diversifying the brand and geographic mix in our portfolio of dealerships," said Paul Antony, Executive Chairman of AutoCanada. "We would like to thank Rose City Ford and Ford of Canada for their confidence in AutoCanada and we look forward to building a strong partnership with Ford."

"It was a very difficult decision indeed but one that has been in the works for quite some time," said Chisholm, who added he and the rest of the staff will remain with the dealership.

Chisholm tells AM800 News the dealership has been in his family for more than 35-years and he wasn't looking to sell but could not pass up on the offer.

"We can't wait to welcome the Rose City Ford team to AutoCanada and we look forward to continuing to build the Ford brand in Windsor with them," stated Michael Rawluk, President of AutoCanada.

Rose City Ford is one of two Ford dealerships in Windsor, Ontario, with a 65,000 square foot facility, an 11-vehicle showroom, 28 service bays and a collision centre.

Chisholm says he will still own the land and buildings.

Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited and AutoCanada have signed a letter of intent with respect to the future operation of Rose City Ford.

The pending acquisition of Rose City Ford by AutoCanada remains subject to customary closing conditions.

The acquisition is expected to close in December 2018.