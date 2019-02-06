

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man will be sentenced to life in prison, but how much time he should serve before applying for parole is all that’s left to decide in the murder case of John Wayne Pierre.

The defence and Crown are not in agreement for how long that should be.

Back in September, a jury made up of four women and eight men found Pierre guilty of second degree murder.

It’s a crime that’s been described as a brutal killing, where Pierre showed callous indifference to the life of Lesley Watterworth

On the day she was killed, Watterworth was 42 years old.

Crown attorney Eric Costaris describes her death as "a brutal killing of an unarmed woman in her own home at the hands of her domestic partner."

Watterworth suffered 69 "sharp force" injuries, including 22 stab wounds, six of which were in her back.

All of which were committed by 49-year-old Pierre, who was convicted of second degree murder.

On Wednesday in superior court, the Crown asked for a period of parole ineligibility of 15 to 18 years.

Pierre's defence lawyer Ken Marley is asking for 10 to 13 years.

Court heard Pierre does have a criminal record : two assault convictions from 1991 and 2001, plus a robbery conviction from 1992.

Marley told the court however this is not a man who has a persistent history of violence.

It was an emotional day for members of the Waterworth family.

Lesley's mother Veronica took the stand.

In her victim impact statement, she said to Pierre “my church and my pastor say I have to forgive you for my own sake and yours," but she went on to say she didn't think she could forgive Pierre. She says "I don't understand why you did this to Lesley."

In his turn to address the court, Pierre said Lesley didn't deserve this.

“I'm truly sorry for what happened that day,” Pierre said in court. “It’s been an ongoing nightmare. Still can't believe I was capable of committing this crime."

He then turned to the Watterworth's and said “sorry for destroying a family."

Justice Renee Pomerance says she needs time to consider her decision and will hand down her sentence on March 14.

Because Pierre was found guilty by a jury of his peers, they can make a recommendation on parole ineligibility.

Costaris says five of the jurors asked for 25 years, one juror recommended 20 years, while the remaining declined to pick any term.

The judge doesn't have to follow that recommendation, but justice Pomerance did say she would include it in her consideration.