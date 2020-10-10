WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has reported “identified exposure to COVID-19” at a local elementary school and high school.

According to the WECDSB website, two cohorts have been dismissed due to an identified exposure to COVID-19 at Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School in Amherstburg and one cohort dismissed at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School in LaSalle.

WECDSB communications coordinator Stephen Fields said seven students at Villanova and about 40 students at Stella Maris were dismissed at the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Confirmed cases and outbreaks along with action being taken by the school are listed on the board’s website.

The “identified exposure to COVID-19” at both schools was added to the website Friday evening.

This marks the second COVID-19 exposure at Stella Maris. The Amherstburg elementary school was the first school in the region to report a COVID-19 case. One classroom was closed as a result with 20 students required to self-isolate.

The board’s website states “if the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit advises a class, cohort or school should be closed for a period of time, parents, students and staff will be notified immediately.”

Fields said a voice message was sent to both school communities Friday to inform them of the dismissal and let them know the board is supporting staff at the health unit on contract tracing.

If parents had not been contacted by the health unit, the message said they are not required to take any further action and can continue to send their children to school.

The message also reminded parents to continue to monitor their children for any symptoms and to keep them at home if they are feeling sick.