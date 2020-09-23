WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Greater Essex County District School Board says it has removed a COVID-19 case from the list on their website because the individual had not been to the school.

P.A.S.S (Public Alternative Secondary School) Mason Centre in west Windsor was listed as having one positive case on Tuesday, but it was removed on Wednesday.

“We were informed late yesterday by the Health Unit that they consider this a community case and not school related so they said we didn’t have to account for it, so we took it off the list,” said GECDSB spokesperson Scott Scantlebury.

Scantlebury said it is his understanding that this individual was an online student or teacher and because they had not been to the school, it is considered a community case.

The board did not disclose if the case is a student or staff member.

The Windsor-Essex public board has had one confirmed case at Kingsville District High School on Monday.

There have been two other school cases in other local boards last week. Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School in Amherstburg and L’Essor high school in Tecumseh both have one confirmed case.