Experts say new border rules for dogs will cause chaos, confusion, frustration

If you ever have, or will, take a dog across the border into the United States, you’re going to want to bone up on some new rules taking effect this summer.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has announced stricter stipulations will be in place for dog imports starting August 1 — All in the name of keeping rabies out.

Currently, dogs require a rabies vaccine to enter, but under the new rules you’ll need to have proof of that, signed by a veterinarian within 30 days of your crossing.

For Windsor-area residents who cross frequently, that means monthly trips to the vets for those forms.

Dogs must also be six months old and be microchipped.

Even once you have gotten all that in order, it’s up to each individual border agent whether or not the dog appears healthy and is allowed in.

Animal law expert V. Victoria Shroff, KC said she doesn’t like the sounds of that.

“I'm not really sure that much subjectivity is warranted here,” she said,

Shroff said she doesn’t think the information around the changes are being communicated properl, and expects to hear from lots of folks being turned back when they take effect.

“What do I think's going to happen August 1? I think chaos and confusion,” Shroff said.

The changes apply to all dogs entering the U.S. — even service dogs and American dogs returning home.

Shroff said the adjustment to the new rules is going to be hard on vets, too.

“It just seems like a lot of extra paperwork for the vets who are already overstretched seeing, you know, doggy and kitty patients,” she said.

Veterinarian Clayton Greenway, who hosts Animal House on NewsTalk 1010, said the vet community is buzzing about the changes.

He hoped dog owners would study up before coming to a vet with their forms.

“There’s not a lot of information that gets out to vets,” he said. “We are in the same boat. We have to learn about it.”

He said most owners should be able to navigate any changes with the right research – but said he does expect some growing pains.

“I think it will result in some frustrated appointments,” Greenway said.