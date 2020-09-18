WINDSOR, ONT. -- The evacuation and localized state of emergency in Kingsville has been lifted.

Cleanup of a ground fuel leak surrounding a corner gas station at County Road 20 and 23 has wrapped-up and the area deemed safe to return.

It means residents who were told to leave their nearby homes can return and roads have reopened in the general area.

However, Mayor Nelson Santos says the municipality has deemed the building as unsafe, and both the Ministry of the Environment and the Technical Standards and Safety Authority remain on the scene continuing their investigation.