Estimated 100K people attended Bright Lights Windsor 2023, city says

Spirits were bright this past holiday season, with an estimated 100,000 people attending the 2023 edition of Bright Lights Windsor.

According to the City of Windsor, an estimated 100,000 people attended the event during the month of December and through early January.

The theme of the 2023 edition was “Where Tradition Shines,” and featured a series of seasonably themed zones that visitors could walk through, including an Enchanted Children’s Village, W.E. the North, Candy Cane Lane, Santa’s Workshop, Winter Wonderland and Peace and Love Around the World.

In addition, Bright Lights Windsor also featured live entertainment at the Big Tree, the airing of a holiday film in partnership with the Windsor International Film Festival, and some interactive additions, including light-up games and swings.

Sponsored by Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island in partnership with the Urban Art Market, Rose City Etsy Team and WindsorEats, the WE Made It: Holiday Market returned, and a variety of local food and beverage options were also available.

Tuesday evenings also featured sensory friendly Silent Nights, where lights were turned on, but sounds were muted and strobe elements paused so the display could also be enjoyed by people with sensory sensitivities.

Each week also featured a designated hut to showcase a Community Giving Partner. Some of this year’s charitable partners included Noah’s House, Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex and W.E. Care for Kids.

Now that Bright Lights Windsor has wrapped up for the season, the city’s focus shifts to removing event displays and equipment, which is weather permitting. The park will reopen in phases in order to ensure the public has access to walking paths.

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor for Bright Lights Windsor 2024 can email brightlights@citywindsor.ca, while anyone who attended this year’s event and wants to share their feedback can do so on the following website.