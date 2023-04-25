Essex to begin downtown streetscaping construction May 1
The Town of Essex will begin construction on its streetscape project to beautify the downtown core on May 1.
The Essex Centre Streetscape and Victoria Avenue project represents a multi-million dollar investment of infrastructure improvements in the urban core.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the official start of this significant project.” Said Mayor Sherry Bondy. “This project represents a substantial investment in our community. From the onset, Essex residents and small business owners have been at the heart of the project. We appreciate their feedback, and we are excited to see the concept become a reality.”
The Town of Essex formally adopted the Downtown Essex Centre Streetscape Plan in August 2013, appointing a Stantec Consulting Ltd. In April 2021 to design and administer the Essex Streetscape Project.
Council agreed to invest $9 million in March 2023 to move the two projects forward.
The streetscape project will take place on Talbot Street from Arthur Avenue to Cameron Avenue, and includes curbing, bike racks, landscaping, streetlight enhancements, among others.
Town officials say there will also be significant improvements along Victoria Avenue.
“In addition to the streetscape redesign, the project also includes significant renewal of storm sewer and watermain infrastructure in the core of Essex,” said director of infrastructure services Kevin Girard. “By completing the watermain improvements alongside the streetscaping, we are able to save money and ensure the long-term sustainability of this area’s infrastructure.”
The construction on the project is estimated to be completed December 2023.
