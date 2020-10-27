WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Libro Credit Union Rink in Essex will be reopening its doors to youth user groups Wednesday with new protocols in place.

Those visiting the rink at the Essex Centre Sports Complex will undergo COVID-19 screening by staff or volunteers of the league or organization they are participating with and will be asked to follow facility guideline’s outlined on the Town of Essex website.

“We continue to work closely with our user groups to ensure our facilities can be used safely,” said Doug Sweet, Deputy CAO and Director, Community Services. “We are excited to welcome players and spectators back to the Essex Centre Sports Complex with the understanding that the new procedures in place are designed to protect everyone.”

Earlier this year, heaving issues were identified in portions of the rink. Soil testing and an engineering report by the town identified necessary repairs which started in August.

The town says repairs are ongoing but will not impact those groups using the rink.

Sweet said with the arena repairs ongoing, only the Libro Rink will be open to user groups.

The town says potential for further reopening of the facility will be determined as repair work is completed.